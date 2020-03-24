No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Island Health is requesting all gift deliveries, including flowers to cease. The move is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Pixabay Image

No more flower or gift delivery for family members under Island Health’s care.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Island Health is asking people not send gifts to their loved ones in hospitals or long-term care facilities.

The request is being made in an effort to keep patients and staff safe while following the provincial health officer’s recommendations for social distancing.

“We understand the importance of gifts from family and loved ones to our patients and long-term care residents,” said Island Health in a March 24 news release, “and we appreciate your support in helping to keep everyone safe.”

In lieu of gifts, members of the community are finding other ways to let their family members in care know they’re being thought of as well as thank health care workers.

Last week, a Campbell River family created a thank-message in sidewalk chalk outside the hospital.

There are other restrictions in place including:

Essential visits only at all Island Health facilities. Current information about visitor restrictions is available at islandhealth.ca

No visitor who is unwell with the following symptoms may visit an Island Health facility: fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat, and/or diarrhea.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days, must not visit patients/residents in any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.

Patient navigators are at all facility entrances to let visitors know about the restrictions.

