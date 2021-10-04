No foul play suspected with body found across from Penticton detachment

RCMP said the deceased was a local man experiencing homelessness

Foul play isn’t suspected in connection to a body discovered across from the Penticton detachment on Sunday morning.

On Oct. 3 at approximately 8:20 am, Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man located outside, against a building in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Police and the Coroner attended the scene and determined that the death was not suspicious in nature. The deceased was a local homeless man in his 30s, said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

The matter is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroner’s office.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is also investigating the circumstances that led to a dead body being found near the River Channel in Penticton on Sept. 9.

READ MORE: Body found in Penticton channel

Foul play is suspected in the killing of Penticton resident Taig Savage who was found critically injured at the track at Pen Hi on Sept. 5.

There has been no new information on his murder since Penticton police released his identity Sept. 13 after saying they were unable to identify the victim.

READ MORE: Taig remembered as kind and generous

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.