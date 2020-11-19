No foul play in death of woman in Chemainus

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have ruled out fouled play in the death of a woman in Chemainus. (Black Press file photo)

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle in Chemainus.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside an SUV behind an apartment block at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency Health Services personnel was requested and “the officers broke the window of the vehicle, so they could gain entry and attempt to provide first aid to the occupant inside,” noted Sgt. Trevor Busch, one of the media relations officers for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“The officers determined that the person inside was already deceased and they began a sudden death investigation in cooperation with the BC Coroners Service. Through their investigation the officers were able to determine that the death was medical in nature and not suspicious. There is no risk to the neighbouring residence or citizens of Chemainus.”

Busch added officers remained in the area for some time in order to conduct a thorough investigation and to provide support to the family with the assistance of Police Victim Services.

