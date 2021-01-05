No foul play in Boxing Day death in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter

Foul play has been ruled out as a cause of death after a 59-year-old man was found dead on Fitzwilliam Street on Boxing Day.

Nanaimo RCMP say their serious crime unit has completed its investigation into the man’s death overnight Dec. 26 in the 400 block of Fitzwilliam in the Old City Quarter. A forensic autopsy has been completed.

Police followed up on reports of loud noises on Christmas night in the area, but investigators “have concluded that these reports were not connected” to the man’s death, the release notes.

RCMP say the B.C. Coroners Service is continuing with its investigation.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after man found dead in Old City Quarter

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter