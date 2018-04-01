No foolin’, snow is in the Trail forecast

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Trail on April 1

No fooling, Environment Canada issued a “special weather” statement for Trail early Sunday.

Here’s what is in the forecast:

Today

Cloudy. Flurries beginning early this morning then changing to rain showers or wet flurries this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. High 7.

Tonight

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries this evening. Flurries overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Low zero.

Monday, April 2

Flurries ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. High plus 5.

Night

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Tue, April 3

Cloudy. High 8.

Night

Increasing cloudiness. Low zero.

Wed, April 4

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 7.

Night

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thu, April 5

Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Night

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Fri, April 6

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Night

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Sat, April 7

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.