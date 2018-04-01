No foolin’, snow is in the Trail forecast

No fooling, Environment Canada issued a “special weather” statement for Trail early Sunday.
Here’s what is in the forecast:
Today
Cloudy. Flurries beginning early this morning then changing to rain showers or wet flurries this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. High 7.
Tonight
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries this evening. Flurries overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Low zero.
Monday, April 2
Flurries ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. High plus 5.
Night
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.
Tue, April 3
Cloudy. High 8.
Night
Increasing cloudiness. Low zero.
Wed, April 4
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 7.
Night
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.
Thu, April 5
Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 9.
Night
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.
Fri, April 6
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.
Night
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.
Sat, April 7
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.