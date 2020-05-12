No flood risk in Armstong: mayor

Chris Pieper says staff continue to monitor Meighan and Deep creeks, with water levels down in both

Flooding concerns in the City of Armstrong have eased.

As of Tuesday, May 12, Mayor Chris Pieper said there’s no risk of flooding as levels in Meighan and Deep creeks have dropped.

“Meighan Creek usually overflows sometime between May 5 and May 10, as it did when he had the bad flooding in 2017 and 2018,” said Pieper. “It looks like that’s passed as the creek is dropping. Thanks to the weather, temperatures at night have been around zero or one degree, and about 15 degrees during the day so that’s perfect for the run-off.”

Deep Creek, he said, has had a “steady flow of water,” and has dropped eight inches.

City community services manager Warren Smith participates in twice-weekly spring freshet conference calls with Emergency Management BC, and told council city staff is working with the public works crew in monitoring creek levels, culvert blockages, property impacts and sandbagging stations.

