No fines issued in Chilliwack under new winter tire rules

No one was fined in Chilliwack for not having proper winter tires on snow-covered hillsides.

City of Chilliwack made it mandatory last summer under its Highway and Traffic bylaw for vehicles to have proper snow rated tires if and when they are on hillside roads during a snow or ice event.

Flashing sign boards warned about the new rules. The problem was motorists getting stuck in the snow and blocking emergency responders, along with plows and sanders.

“During a winter storm snow and ice control equipment often has to navigate around stranded or abandoned vehicles along roads in hillside areas,” according to a city staff report before council approved the new rules.

The reason was not having proper tires.

Snow rated or winter tires are tires that have the “M+S” marking visible, or the mountain/snowflake symbol on them, or drivers could face a fine if their vehicle is stranded and causes an obstruction.

But no fines or warnings were issued during the many recent snow and ice events, city officials confirmed.

