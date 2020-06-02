No ferry between Quadra and Campbell River June 2

The Powell River Queen is not running today (June 2) due to a mechanical issue. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

The Powell River Queen has cancelled its sailings on June 2 due to mechanical difficulty.

A water taxi will be providing service between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove following the regular schedule.

The ship is experiencing a problem with a bilge water tank, a BC Ferries notice says.

Regularly scheduled service will resume on Wednesday, June 3 with the Bowen Queen servicing the route until repairs to the Powell River Queen are complete.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” the BC Ferries notice, posted on the corporation’s website, said. “We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit their Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.

