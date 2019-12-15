No fee increase in rates at Ravensong pool, Oceanside Place arena

The service fees at Ravensong pool and at Oceanside Place will not be going up.

The Regional District of Nanaimo of board approved a recommendation that no increase be applied to admission and facility rental fees for Ravensong pool and Oceanside Arena, for the period Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31 2020.

In doing so, the arena and aquatic services bylaws were updated to permit the unchanged fees as the current 2019-2024 RDN financial plan already earmarked an annual average increase of two per cent for both recreational facilities. The fees and charges schedules for the Arena and Aquatic Services bylaws expired on Aug. 31.

Name changes to both bylaws from “District 69” to “Oceanside” were also adopted. The bylaws for each services will be cited for all purposes as Oceanside Arena Services Fees and Charges and Oceanside Aquatic Services Fees and Charges.

The RDN will retain the current admission rates for both facilities — $3.19 for child aged 4-12 years, $4.26 for students aged 12-18, $6.09 for adults aged 19-59, and $4.76 for seniors aged 60-70. Family rate is $12.36. Children aged 0-3 years and seniors 80 years and above get free admissions.

The RDN expects a reduction in revenue between $9,000 and $12,000 per facility for a total impact of $18,000 to $24,000 annually.

