No evidence of gunfire in Slocan area despite complaint: RCMP

RCMP say they found no evidence of gunfire after it was reported early Tuesday near Slocan. File photo

RCMP say they found no evidence of shots fired near Slocan despite a complaint early Tuesday morning that resulted in two detachments, an emergency response team and a police dog unit responding.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said possible gunfire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. near Slocan North Road or the Valhalla Trail areas.

Frontline members from the Nakusp/Slocan and New Denver detachments, South East District Emergency Response Team, and Police Dog Services responded to locate the source of the shots.

Investigators found no evidence of gunfire, but Nakusp/Slocan RCMP detachment commander Corp. Thomas Gill said they did discover something else.

Investigators searched the area thoroughly throughout the day, however nothing was located but an abandoned fire that was still warm. With the conditions we saw over the summer, abandoning a fire in the area is a serious concern.

RCMP ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact the Nakusp/Slocan RCMP detachment at 250-358-2222.

READ MORE: Inquest into death of Peter de Groot set for Sept. 27 in Nelson

Nelson Star