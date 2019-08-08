No decision on adventure park at Spallumcheen hearing

Jack and Patti Wood present in front of Spallumcheen council along with their daughter, Kathy Bal and her son, Mason. A public hearing for the family’s proposed adventure park took place at the Armstrong Centennial Hall Thursday evening. Photo: Brendan Shykora

After running for more than three hours, a public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision.

Close to 150 residents showed up at the Armstrong Centennial Hall on Thursday evening to speak against or in support of the proposed Wood Mountain Adventure Park. The lengthy and at times emotional hearing prompted Councillor Todd York to call for more decision-making time.

“In light of some great questions and concerns that were brought up tonight, I think it would be in some way inappropriate for us to make a decision at this point,” said York. His motion to delay was seconded by Councillor Christine LeMaire and passed unanimously.

“This was emotional at some times and I can see that people feel very strongly about some of the issues, and I think we have to examine some of those things a little more closely,” added York.

A decision on the adventure park’s application will now be made at the next scheduled council meeting on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

It’s the second time a decision on the development project has been delayed after a hearing on Tuesday was rescheduled due to an overcrowded venue.

Council received a total of 185 letters on the project, the vast majority being in favour of the park. Approximately 30 residents came up to the podium to speak in front of council, several making multiple podium appearances as the conversation developed.

Most speakers were residents whose property borders on the adventure park’s proposed site. The most common concerns brought up regarding the project were the potential for heightened risk of wildfire, contaminated or diverted water flow, noise and light disturbance and an increase in traffic on roads that are lacking in shoulder space for pedestrians.

Spallumcheen’s Woodbridge Dynamics Inc., operated by Jack and Patti Wood, have applied to the township to build Wood Mountain Adventure Park on their family-owned property to the west of Highway 97A between Powerhouse Road and Eagle Rock Road. Plans for the park include an alpine coaster ride, children’s play area and challenge course, along with buildings for ticket and merchandise sales, washroom, ride cart storage and repair and administration.

More information on Thursday night’s hearing to come.

