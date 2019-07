Comox Valley RCMP has confirmed there is no danger to the public following a police incident Monday morning in East Courtenay.

Police have confirmed they received a 9-1-1 call reporting a potentially violent situation on the 100-block of Centennial Drive.

Front line members blocked off the area upon their arrival but were quickly able to locate the parties involved and confirm their safety.

The investigation is continuing.