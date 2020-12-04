No danger to life or environment following overnight derailment near North Bend

CN trains began moving again on Dec. 3 following an overnight derailment near North Bend.

On the night of Dec. 2, seven empty grain cars derailed near the Fraser Canyon community, CN Rail confirmed.

“There was no danger to public safety as there were no leaks, injuries, fires, or dangerous goods of any kind involved and no cars entered the adjacent body of water,” spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis stated. “Crews will remain on location to continue removing the railcars from the site.”

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Abecassis confirmed. The rail company apologized for any inconvenience the incident had and thanked local first responders for their assistance.

