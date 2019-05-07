(Travis Paterson/News Staff)

No danger as lines come down at Willows Beach

  • May. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Lines down Tuesday morning at Willows Beach mean a little less television but no linger effects on power.

A Gordon Food Service truck delivering to Oak Bay Kiwanis at Willows knocked down a low hanging line believed to be for cable. Hydro on scene said it wasn’t a power line.

