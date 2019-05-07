No danger as lines come down at Willows Beach

Lines down Tuesday morning at Willows Beach mean a little less television but no linger effects on power.
Here’s the wire down at Willows. It’s just a cable tv line. W video. It’s not dangerous. https://t.co/Yzr79zdnkj pic.twitter.com/9k5CfyeBVm
— Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) May 7, 2019
A Gordon Food Service truck delivering to Oak Bay Kiwanis at Willows knocked down a low hanging line believed to be for cable. Hydro on scene said it wasn’t a power line.
This Gordon Food truck delivering to Oak Bay Kiwanis at Willows knocked down a low hanging line believed to be for Shaw cable. Hydro on scene said it’s not a power line. pic.twitter.com/ByML4DqtmX
— Saanich News (@saanichnews) May 7, 2019