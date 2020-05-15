No cross-border flights at Langley Airport as CBSA withdraws

More than a hundred small airports will have no customs and border presence

Travel to and from the U.S. to Langley Regional Airport is now suspended, as the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) announced it was withdrawing services from 126 small airports across the country.

The suspension of services the airports and at 342 small marinas and harbours, began on May 12 and will continue until further notice, according to a CBSA announcement.

Most of the sites, including the marinas, are used for recreational travel into Canada during the summer months.

With recreational travel to and from the United States banned, the CBSA is withdrawing its officers to major ports of entry.

Flights to and from the U.S. had taken place for years from Langley Regional Airport, but mostly of small private planes. While there have been commuter shuttle flights operated from time to time from the airport, they were typically focused on flying passengers to Vancouver Island or other B.C. destinations, such as Harbour Air’s service, which ran from 2007 to 2011 before shutting down due to a lack of passengers.

With a ban on recreational travel for the last two months, border crossings between Canada and the U.S. have dropped dramatically. As economies in both countries are expected to reopen somewhat from coronavirus lockdowns in the coming weeks, travel is expected to pick up.

