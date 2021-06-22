No COVID-19 baby boom in Summerland

Pandemic has not resulted in surge in births in 2020 and 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has not resulted in significant changes to the birth rate in Summerland.

Information from the BC Vital2 Statistics Agency for the Summerland local health area show there have been 37 births in this health area in the first five months of 2021.

If this rate continues, the community would see 89 births by the end of this year.

That figure compares with other recent years.

In 2020, there were 86 births in the Summerland local health area and in 2019 there were 84.

The birth numbers were higher in 2018 with 93 births and in 2017 with 94 birth.

Between 2010 and 2016, the number of births in the local health area ranged from a low of 62 in 2012 to a high of 81 in 2015.

Summerland Review