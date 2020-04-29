No confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Surrey Pretrial, government says

Same goes for any of B.C.'s 10 provincial correctional centres

Surrey Pretrial Centre has so far recorded no COVID-19 infections among its staff and 307 inmates.

“There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates at any of B.C.’s 10 provincial correctional centres,” Hope Latham, public affairs officer for the ministry of public safety and solicitor general, told the Now-Leader on Wednesday.

Between April 20 and April 26, Surrey Pretrial had 36 new admissions, 44 releases on bail or completion of sentence, and 10 early or intermittent releases. As of April 26, there were 52 sentenced, 248 remands, and seven holds on immigration or other matters, for a total inmate count of 307.

The pretrial’s experience has been a far cry from the outbreak at the federal penitentiary in Mission, which to date has seen 106 inmates and 12 staff members testing positive.

