No charge to city for redo of Salton overpass concrete work

Construction on new Abbotsford cycling/pedestrian link continues, but despite hiccup with concrete work

A passerby snapped a photo of concrete work needing to be redone on the under-construction Salton Road pedestrian and cycling bridge. Submitted

The city won’t be on the hook for concrete work that needed to be redone on the Salton Road pedestrian and cycling overpass.

A passerby snapped a photo of a concrete post that had been partially deconstructed at the worksite for the overpass – which will be a centrepiece of a $5.75 million pedestrian and cycling connector.

A City of Abbotsford spokesperson told The News some of the concrete work on the overpass was being redone, at the expense of the contractor.

Meanwhile, the bike lane part of the project continues apace, with new green road markings now delineating the lanes in intersections and driveways along Salton Road. The path will be Abbotsford’s first buffered cycling lanes, with parking in between the cycling and driving portions of the roadway.

The overpass is expected to be completed in late October or early November.