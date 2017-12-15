No changes in leadership of Kamloops-Thompson board of education

Meghan Wade of Kamloops is once again the chair of the School District 73 board of trustees.

  Dec. 15, 2017
By Kamloops This Week

There were no changes at the leadership level of the Kamloops-Thompson board of education after its inaugural meeting on Monday night, Dec. 4.

Meghan Wade was returned as chair and Gerald Watson is again vice-chair. Both were acclaimed.

Trustees also chose Kathleen Karpuk as board representative to the B.C. School Trustees Association. Watson was also named board representative to the B.C. Public School Employees Association. They were also acclaimed.

Last year, Wade was elected chair after challenging incumbent Denise Harper.

