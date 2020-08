Officers were spotted in the Landmark District on Thursday

At least four RCMP officers and a canine unit are training near Dickson Avenue.

A Kelowna resident spotted the officers searching around The Flats at the Landmark District about 11 a.m, Thursday.

The officers have been on the scene with police dogs for at least an hour.

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré confirms it is indeed training that is taking place in the Landmark District and there is no cause for concern by the public.

Kelowna Capital News