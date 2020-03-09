No cases of COVID-19 to report in the Mission School District

Despite some Facebook posts, school district superintendent Angus Wilson said rumours are false

Despite what some people have posted on local Mission Facebook sites, there are no cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Mission School District.

School district superintendent Angus Wilson said any posts or rumours are false.

“There are no COVID-19 cases in Mission public schools,” he said emphatically.

However, the district is keeping a close eye on the situation.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen next Wednesday, or whatever, there is evidence that there will be more people with it (in B.C.) but at this time nobody has COVID-19,” said Wilson.

If a student or teacher was diagnosed with the virus, Wilson said the district would follow the directions of health officers as to what to do.

“There is a difference between somebody in the building with the disease and somebody who has been exposed, there are many different variations so we would follow their lead.”

To date, the virus has not caused any major changes in the district.

“We have a couple of trips going out. We have to continue to monitor the situations in the countries where they’re travelling and whether or not we cancel them or not.”

No school trips have been cancelled at this time.

“We have a trip to Belize. We had a meeting with parents and apparently that’s going ahead. We also have a trip to the UK. We are monitoring it every day.”

While he doesn’t know why or how the Facebook rumour got started, Wilson said there is an easy way to get the facts.

“At present, if somebody has a concern, they can email me and ask for information or clarification.”

Mission City Record