A bear was spotted wandering around Van Kleeck in Armstrong Monday evening. (Lance Skoreyko photo)

No bears euthanized yet, despite increased North Okanagan sightings

Residents reminded to lock up garbage so bears don't have to be put down

With more bears being spotted in residential areas, residents are reminded to keep their garbage locked up unless they want to see wild animals killed.

No habituated bears have been put down in Vernon or Armstrong this spring however the Conservation Officer Service is receiving a high volume of calls.

Brave bears are drawn into urban centres and often end up in backyards feeding off improperly stored garbage. It’s an easy food source for the animals but it often leads to the bears becoming habituated and needing to be put down.

But there is an easy solution.

“Garbage cannot be stored outside even in a can,” conservation officer Tanner Beck said. “It needs to be secured in a bear-proof structure (shed/garage etc.) until the day of pickup.”

It’s an ongoing problem where people are the real reason that bears have to be put down because they put their garbage out the night before morning pickup, or their garbage is stored in cans which are easy for bears to get into.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Beck.

READ MORE: Warm spring brings bears out earlier in Okanagan

READ MORE: ‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’: says Vernon conservation

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets
Next story
‘Chesapeake Shores’ to film at Parksville Community Park from May 27 to May 29

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Registration open for Comox Valley Youth Music Centre summer programs

    The Comox Valley Youth Music Centre is going strong and again preparing weeks of safe summer fun for musicians of all ages.

  • Radley Beach play area in Burns Lake gets a woodchip makeover

    Last week, Tahtsa Timber donated wood chips for the Radley Beach playground. The play area was in desperate need of a top-up according to the village and this donation has certainly refreshed the play area post winter. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Triplet heifers born on a Burns Lake area farm

    Doug McEntire and family welcomed new members to their cattle family earlier this Month after their young cow gave birth to triplets. "So on May 3rd one of our heifers had triplets. Biggest one was 53 lbs., middle one 40 lbs., and smallest one 31 lbs. All of them are heifers. Mom has accepted them all and they are all doing good," said a Facebook post from McEntire. Triplets in cattle are extremely rare and to have three calves born of the same sex is even more uncommon. (Doug McEntire photo/Lakes District News)

  • School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

    The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

  • The history of Topley Public School

    In 1923, in exchange for a salary of $108 per month, a city boy named J. Ronald Todd accepted the job of principal and teacher at the Topley Public School. He and his mother left Vancouver, B.C. in late August, traveling north by steamship to Prince Rupert. After spending a night in that fair city, they boarded the Canadian National Railway for Topley.

  • Burns Lake local raises $5,800 through garage sale

    The money to go to the Mackereth family and a children's centre in Uganda

  • SD 91 gets over $1.9 million in provincial funding

    Funding to be put towards school improvements in the district