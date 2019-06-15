(File photo)

No beach fires allowed: White Rock fire chief

Warm weather boosting 'nuisance' bonfires

With the arrival of warmer weather, White Rock’s fire chief is reminding waterfront visitors that beach fires are a no-no.

Chief Phil Lemire said this week that such bonfires have been “a bit of a nuisance” of late for firefighters, tying up resources that could be needed more urgently.

As well, the smoke is a nuisance to residents who live on the hillside, he said.

Beach fires extinguished in recent weeks have not caused any damage, but Lemire said “there is certainly the potential.”

“Fires are not permitted on the beach at any time.”

