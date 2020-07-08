‘No backlog’ for Oak Bay building applications despite COVID-19

A 107-year-old house on the corner with a happy face and “goodbye” spray painted in large red font was demolished on Monday in a pile of dust and debris.

A new house will replace it at 2738 Cadboro Bay Rd., at the corner of Allenby Street.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, housing construction, demolition, and permit applications all remained stable in Oak Bay, though rezoning applications dipped.

Down goes an Oak Bay home. Someone spray painted “panic” across a wall inside the house. https://t.co/JNgRl8iNjx pic.twitter.com/qKoL8rDUaj — Travis Paterson (@TravisAPaterson) July 6, 2020

However, Director of Building and Planning, Bruce Anderson, said he does not expect a backlog of applications now that Oak Bay council has resumed regular Monday sessions.

“During the recent months, the District continued to receive and process building permit applications at a normal pace,” Anderson said.

“We did see a reduction in other land use applications, such as rezoning.”

Staff maintained typical processing times for applications despite municipal hall being closed to the public, he said.

There were four building and variance applications on the agenda for July 6 council, the first in-person session for staff and council since the COVID-19 shutdown. All were recommended by planning staff.

The owners of 3165 Midland Rd. are proposing a 7,000 square-foot (650 square-metre), two-storey single-family home.

The owners of 336 Newport Ave. are seeking a variance to add dormers for the upper floor of the 1912 single-family home.

Owners of 2326 Lincoln Rd. are also seeking a variance as they wish to build a detached two-car garage about 40 metres squared (430 sq. ft.). The 1951-built home currently has no accessory buildings.

The owners of 3145 Ripon Rd. want to build a single-storey shed that is three metres high and about 75 metres squared (800 square-feet).

