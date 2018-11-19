No arrests 2 weeks after Kamloops stabbing

Police continue to investigate a stabbing in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops

It’s been more than two weeks since a stabbing on a residential property in Valleyview sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries and no arrests have been made.

Police said the stabbing on Oct. 28 took place at a home in the 1600-block of Valleyview Drive, next door to McCracken Station liquor store.

At the time, police said a Mountie on patrol in the area spotted a man with stab wounds standing along the side of the road. He was taken to hospital and his vehicle was found nearby.

Mounties later searched the property.

“There have been no arrests in the stabbing,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie told KTW on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

