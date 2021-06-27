No air conditioning on buses prompts alert from Vernon School District

With two days left in calendar year and heat warning in place, district asks parents to consider alternate after-school plans if kids are heat sensitive or rides are long

The Vernon School District is recommending parents make alternate transportation plans in the afternoon of the final two days of the school year, Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29, with a heat warning in effect. District school buses are not equipped with air conditioning. (File photo)

With extreme heat warnings in effect, the Vernon School District has issued an alert to parents.

District buses are not equipped with air conditions.

“Please make alternate PM transportation arrangements if your children heat sensitive and consider alternate arrangements if the bus ride is long,” posted the school district on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, June 27.

The last day of school for students in the district is Tuesday, June 29.

READ MORE: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star