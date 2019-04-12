NKDF gives almost $100,000 for Lakes District projects

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund has approved almost $100,000 in funding for projects in the Burns Lake region and in Fraser Lake. (Lakes District News file photo)

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) has approved almost $100,000 in funding for projects in the Burns Lake and Fraser Lake regions.

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) has approved almost $100,000 in funding for projects in the Burns Lake and Fraser Lake regions.

At the NKDF’s March 20 meeting of its Fund Society Board, directors earmarked the monies for four initiatives:

The Burns Lake and District Library received approval for $4,200 towards the purchase of new patron computers.

The Lakes District Family Enhancement Society was granted $15,000 for the Community Greenhouse & Kitchen Garden project. The funding will be used to build a greenhouse with the goal of allowing School District 91 students to grow, harvest, and preserve food during the school year and make contributions to the Lakes District Food Bank.

The Southside-based Chinook Emergency Response Society was awarded $30,000 toward its plan to hire a project lead on a contract basis to create a community action plan with the goal of preparing Southside communities for anticipated future wildfire events.

The Autumn Services Society in Fraser Lake received $48,329 for the expansion of the Autumn Services Drop-In Centre, which includes the construction of a new full-service kitchen and full-service business center.

Speaking about the enterprises, NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford said, “These projects are only made possible through the efforts of many contributing parties—volunteers, local governments, and funding partners. NKDF Directors are pleased to support community-led initiatives with economic outcomes and benefits that build strong, safe and resilient communities.”

The Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, Bruce Ralston said, “These projects will help strengthen community involvement and serve the diverse needs of people in Northern B.C. From building a greenhouse to growing local, healthy food to helping communities prepare for future wildfires – these projects contribute to sustainable, thriving communities, which are a key part of B.C.’s growing economy.”

The latest funding approvals bring the total NKDF grants awarded for 2018-2019 to $498,393. The board has committed $500,000 of funds for the next funding cycle that runs April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020.

The next application deadline is July 30, 2019. Visit http://www.nkdf.org/ for more information.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook