Nine-year-old struck in crosswalk in Maple Ridge

Child taken to hospital; injuries not known.

RCMP near a black pickup by the crosswalk on 240th Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A nine-year-old girl was struck in a crosswalk along 240th Street in Maple Ridge on Friday and taken to hospital.

The crosswalk is at 118th Avenue, a block or so from Alexander Robinson elementary.

Emergency crews to a call about a pedestrian struck just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Two police cars book-ended a dark blue pickup truck parked near the crosswalk.

The extent of the girl’s injuries are not known.

• More to follow.

