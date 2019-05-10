Nine-year-old struck in crosswalk in Maple Ridge

A nine-year-old girl was struck in a crosswalk along 240th Street in Maple Ridge on Friday and taken to hospital.
The crosswalk is at 118th Avenue, a block or so from Alexander Robinson elementary.
Emergency crews to a call about a pedestrian struck just after 3 p.m. Friday.
Two police cars book-ended a dark blue pickup truck parked near the crosswalk.
The extent of the girl’s injuries are not known.
• More to follow.
