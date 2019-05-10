Nine-year-old girl struck in Maple Ridge crosswalk

Child taken to hospital after incident at 240 Street at 118 Avenue

RCMP near a black pickup by the crosswalk on 240th Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was struck in a crosswalk in Maple Ridge.

Emergency responders responded got a call just after 3 p.m. on Friday after the incident on 240 Street at 118 Avenue, a block or so from Alexander Robinson Elementary.

Two police cars book-ended a dark blue pickup truck parked near the crosswalk.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said she was taken to hospital by ambulance and that her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

