Nine-year-old girl struck in Maple Ridge crosswalk

A nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was struck in a crosswalk in Maple Ridge.
Emergency responders responded got a call just after 3 p.m. on Friday after the incident on 240 Street at 118 Avenue, a block or so from Alexander Robinson Elementary.
Two police cars book-ended a dark blue pickup truck parked near the crosswalk.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said she was taken to hospital by ambulance and that her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
