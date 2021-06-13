Nine Qualicum Beach town employees earned more than $100K in 2020

The Town of Qualicum Beach has released its list of council and staff pay and expenses for 2020.
Mayor Brian Wiese was paid $46,966 and was reimbursed for expenses worth $1,185. Each member of council received $32,225 in 2020. Counc. Adam Walker did not finish the 12 months as he resigned to become Parksville-Qualicum MLA. He was paid a total of $31,510, including expenses of $357.
The town total amount taxpayers paid to the mayor and council was $186,649, according to the town’s 2020 financial information report.
Town employees were paid a total of $4,798,284 in 2020, with CAO Daniel Sailland listed as the highest earner with $189,861, including $2,612 in expenses. The total employee remuneration in 2020, including benefits, was $6,171,064.
Other staff members earning more than $100,000 include corporate administrator and deputy CAO Heather Svensen ($167,978), director of engineering, capital projects and airport executive Bob Weir ($154,260), manager of operations Arnold Schwabe ($120,993), director of planning Luke Sales ($120,543), deputy fire chief Peter Cornell ($120,877), human resources manager Colleen Rehor ($110,741), director of finance John Marsh ($105,569) and superintendent of public works Oliver Watson ($105,483).
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter