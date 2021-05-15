Nine Abbotsford projects receive $345K in civil forfeiture grants

Funds awarded to projects aimed at prevention of crime and domestic violence

Nine Abbotsford project are recipients of almost $345,000 in funding through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced on Saturday (May 8) that a total of $8.6 million in one-time grants was being distributed to 221 projects across B.C.

The projects are aimed at the prevention of crime, gender-based violence and violence against women.

The funding comes through the Civil Forfeiture Office, which goes after the proceeds of crime and then uses that money for programs that support community safety and crime prevention.

The M2/W2 Association is getting $75,000 for its No One Leaves Alone project, which helps parolees reintegrate into the community.

The John Howard Society will receive almost $75,000 for a reintegration worker to support federally incarcerated individuals who are transitioning back into the community.

The agency will also get $30,000 for its Elder Services project, which provides four-hour drop-in sessions in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

Archway Community Services will receive almost $30,000 for the Court Yard for Men program, which provides Punjabi-speaking immigrant and refugee men with the knowledge and skills to decrease their abusive behaviour.

Archway will also receive almost $18,000 for the Self Discovery Support Group for South Asian Women who are experiencing domestic violence.

The agency is also getting approximately $28,000 for the SEY Project, which provides outreach services to youth who are sexually exploited or at high risk of sexual exploitation.

Mennonite Central Committee B.C. is getting $30,000 for its When Love Hurts Support Groups for women who are experiencing intimate-partner violence.

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association has been awarded almost $29,000 for the Community Restorative Dialogue Program, which addresses community conflict rooted in homelessness.

Abbotsford is also included in almost $30,000 in funding to the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society for its New Beginnings for Indigenous Men program, which focuses on traditional healing circles and cultural connections. The program is also offered in Langley and east Surrey.

