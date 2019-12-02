Nimpkish back in service while NSW undergoes repairs

The Northern Sea Wolf sustained damage to its propellers from a log strike in November

The Nimpkish is returning to the Central Coast while the Northern Sea Wolf undergoes repairs (photo submitted)

BC Ferries has announced that the Nimpkish will serve the Central Coast Connector route (Bella Bella – Ocean Falls – Shearwater – Bella Coola) on a revised schedule from December 6, 2019 until further notice. This is a change from their previous plan to have the Northern Sea Wolf in the region during that time.

The Northern Sea Wolf sustained damage to both of its propellers after striking a log on Nov. 22, 2019 and must be moved south for dry docking and repairs before returning to service.

A refit was scheduled for the Northern Sea Wolf in Spring 2020, and the refit will now take place earlier in the year to combine with the repairs in the interest of efficiency.

BC Ferries is providing the following service for Central Coast Connector customers: Water taxi service has been arranged for customers booked to travel on the Northern Sea Wolf the weekend of Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2019.

The Nimpkish will provide service on the Central Coast Connector route from Dec. 6, 2019 until further notice. All customers booked on the Northern Sea Wolf will be accommodated on the Nimpkish sailings, which will run on a modified schedule.

Once the repair and refit is complete, the Northern Sea Wolf will return to service on the Central Coast Connector route. An update on the return to service date will be released as soon as the information becomes available.

BC Ferries thanks its customers for their patience as this necessary repair and refit is conducted on the Northern Sea Wolf.