Nighttime construction starting at Northfield intersection

City of Nanaimo provides update on project at Northfield, Boundary and old Island Highway

According to the City of Nanaimo website, nighttime construction begins Monday, March 19, and will continue for about three weeks at the intersection of Northfield Road, Boundary Avenue and the old Island Highway. NEWS BULLETIN photo

Construction crews will be working the late shift the next few weeks at the Northfield intersection.

Crews will be working from 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday to Friday.

From Monday to Wednesday, the highway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, with no access to Northfield. On Thursday and Friday, the highway will also be reduced to a single lane in each direction, but motorists will be able to turn right onto or off of Northfield.

