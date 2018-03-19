According to the City of Nanaimo website, nighttime construction begins Monday, March 19, and will continue for about three weeks at the intersection of Northfield Road, Boundary Avenue and the old Island Highway. NEWS BULLETIN photo

Nighttime construction starting at Northfield intersection

City of Nanaimo provides update on project at Northfield, Boundary and old Island Highway

  • Mar. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Construction crews will be working the late shift the next few weeks at the Northfield intersection.

According to the City of Nanaimo website, nighttime construction begins Monday, March 19, and will continue for about three weeks at the intersection of Northfield Road, Boundary Avenue and the old Island Highway.

Crews will be working from 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday to Friday.

From Monday to Wednesday, the highway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, with no access to Northfield. On Thursday and Friday, the highway will also be reduced to a single lane in each direction, but motorists will be able to turn right onto or off of Northfield.

RELATED: City updates drivers on delays and detours at Northfield intersection

Just Posted

Man dies while being taken into custody in South Surrey neighbourhood

 

Rainy week ahead for Okanagan and Shuswap

  • 21 hours ago

 

City of Nanaimo files response to lawsuit from facilitator

 

Prince Rupert beats defending champs in day one of Junior All Native Tournament

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read