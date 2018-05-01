Nightclub opening busy night for Castlegar cops

Police nab 10 in drug sweep at The Woods opening

The opening of Castlegar’s newest nightclub kept local police busy in March.

RCMP in Castlegar say they busted 10 people on the opening night of The Woods nightclub.

“There were quite a few arrests for possession of controlled substances,” says Corporal Jason Olney.

Olney says police arrested three people outside the venue, and seven inside.

He says there’s no indication that the nightclub management had any awareness the activity was taking place — the drugs were being taken out of sight of the staff.

“The staff were helpful and pro-active in helping us,” said Olney. “It’s not like the staff were allowing it to happen. They weren’t tolerating it.

“We don’t think there’s any need for public concern at all.”

The 600-person venue opened on March 16, replacing the old Element bar and grill downtown.