Night prowling thief arrested and charged in Barriere

26-year-old man already in custody on other charges before the courts

Police announced that on April 18, 26-year-old Layton MacLaren of Barriere was charged for prowling at night on a private property, contrary to section 177 of the Criminal Code, and theft from a motor vehicle under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code, in relation to an incident that reportedly occurred on a residential property during the early morning hours of Mar. 12, in the community Barriere.

RCMP note that MacLaren is presently in custody on other matters before the courts.

Corporal Robert Welsman Barriere Detachment Commander said, “The Barriere RCMP understand that property crimes, especially at night, are a concern for our community and we are committed to identifying and holding accountable, those responsible.”