Night paving planned for several Kelowna roads

Work begins Sunday and continues through Friday on multiple streets

Through much of next week, city crews will be paving a number of roads across Kelowna on a nightly basis.

From Sunday, May 30 through Friday, June 4, crews will be working 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to reduce the impact on traffic.

Motorists planning to drive through the following areas are urged to find alternate routes:

• Lougheed Road between Adams Road and the Okanagan Rail trail – May 30 and June 1

• Sexsmith Road between Adams Road and Pinto Road – May 30 and June 1

• McCurdy Road between Highway 97 and Mayfair Road – May 31 and June 2

• Clifton Road at Clement Avenue intersection – June 1 and 3

The Clifton and Clement intersection, along with the westbound lanes of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Gordon Drive, will be closed to all traffic between June 1 and 3. Detours will be available.

The work is expected to extend the road surface life by 10 to 15 years, according to the city.

