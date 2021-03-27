Nicole Charlwood wins Nelson city council byelection

Nicole Charlwood will join Nelson City Council after winning the byelection on March 27. Photo: Submitted

Nicole Charlwood was elected in a landslide to Nelson City Council in a byelection on Saturday.

She received 1,038 votes, followed by Brenton Raby with 287 votes, and Josh Wapp’s 64.

“I feel I do have a bit of a clear mandate, for sure,” she said, referring to the margin between her vote count and those of her competitors.

“I’m excited to get to work. I’m going to have my head down for a little bit and just working really hard.”

That work will include briefings leading up to some crucial decisions on the city budget coming up at her first council meeting on April 13.

‘They’re going to try to get me up to speed quickly, so I get a crash course on the budget (beforehand),” she said. “It’s pretty complicated, as far as budgets go, and that’s where my biggest learning curve will be.”

To the voters of Nelson, Charlwood said, “Thank you for your trust and the opportunity.”

The purpose of the byelection was to replace former councillor Brittny Anderson, who resigned in January after winning election as the MLA for Nelson-Creston.

