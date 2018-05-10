NIC Early Childhood Care and Education student Kat Cunninham (centre right) receives the Sue Fraser Student Award from Sue Fraser (far right) alongside NIC faculty Cathy Batho and Laurie Tulloch

NIC student honoured with Sue Fraser Student Award by Early Childhood Educators of BC

A North Island College student has been selected to receive B.C.'s top award for an early childhood education student.

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A North Island College student has been selected to receive B.C.’s top award for an early childhood education student.

Katherine Cunningham recently received the Sue Fraser Student Award from the Early Childhood Educators of BC at the association’s annual conference in Vancouver.

The Sue Fraser Student Award is presented to an early childhood education student who brings a fresh perspective, energy, and passion to the field. Cunningham was nominated for the award by NIC Early Childhood Care & Education instructors Laurie Tulloch and Cathy Batho.

“It’s been inspiring to watch Kat as she has developed her skills and knowledge,” said Tulloch. “We were thrilled she was chosen to receive this award.”

Along with her work in class and practicum, Cunningham serves as the student representative on the Comox Valley ECEBC Branch Executive. She also volunteered at a local mini-conference on Trauma Informed Care held last November and will represent her class at the Dean’s ECE Advisory Committee Meeting this spring.

“Kat is dedicated to delivering quality child care, with a loving and respectful commitment to children,” said Tulloch. “Her leadership and professionalism are assets to the classroom environment, her practicum placements and the community at large.”

Cunningham was presented with the award by its namesake, Sue Fraser — a pioneer in the field of early childhood education in Canada. Fraser’s work and research into the Reggio Emilia approach were integral to the development of current early childhood education practices, focusing on listening to and collaborating with children in their learning.

Cunningham said it was an honour to receive the award from someone who had such an impact in her field.

“Her work is an inspiration to me as I begin my own career in this field as an example of how we should always keep learning and be open to new ideas on how to support children through their growth and development,” she said.

Cunningham is working to open her own child care centre in her home community of Union Bay and is looking forward to continued work with ECEBC.

“It is crucial that Early Childhood Educators collaborate so children receive the best possible care and education,” she said. “It is a privilege to be a part of ECEBC, which provides educators with so many opportunities for professional development, training and valuable resources.”

—Submitted by North Island College

Previous story
VIDEO: City of Chilliwack issues evacuation alert to properties outside dike
Next story
Wildfire Emergency Preparedness Day at 108 Mile Community Hall

Just Posted

Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

 

Round robin tennis opens season

  • 3 hours ago

 

Gardeners a-buzz for MARS tour in Parksville Qualicum Beach

  • 3 hours ago

 

Hope friends tackle Vancouver Marathon

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas