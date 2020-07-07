NIC launches virtual orientation sessions

This year’s North Island College orientation, welcoming new students to the NIC Community, will take place virtually throughout the summer to prepare students for the first day of class in September. Image provided

North Island College is moving to a new format for Orientation Day this year, reflecting the current challenges with physical distancing and the transition to digital learning.

Orientation Day is usually held the first Tuesday after the Labour Day long weekend and is a chance for students to see where their classes are, meet their instructors and classmates and learn about the services and supports available at NIC to help them succeed.

This year, Orientation will roll out throughout the summer with virtual sessions, webinars and video tours of campus to help students prepare for the first day of class.

“The first day of college can be overwhelming at the best of times, but this year has a heightened level of uncertainty for our students,” said Kathleen Kuhnert, associate vice president, student services & registrar. “We wanted to make sure students were prepared well in advance so they can feel confident they have the tools and supports they need on their first day of class.”

The first step for orientation will be Learning Digitally webinars, hosted by NIC’s director of teaching & learning innovation.

The webinars will have an overview of digital learning, what technology students will need, what platforms they’ll be using and the resources available to help support them. The webinars will be held on several dates throughout July for students to take part.

The official orientation launch is August 4, when all orientation day resources and supports will be pushed live.

“We wanted to let students know when they can expect to see this information roll out and also reassure them that it will be available well before the first day of class,” said Kuhnert. “We also encourage our students to reach out if they have any questions or concerns and also to join our Student Life Facebook group as a way to connect with other students, staff and faculty in the NIC community.”

NIC’s Office of Global Engagement is also working to develop specific orientation pieces for NIC’s international students, which can be accessed both in Canada and around the world, starting August 4. New International Student Orientation will take place the week of August 31, so students are well prepared for their first day of classes.

“We know it’s not the same as being on campus, in person, but we are committed to providing students with as many opportunities to connect as we can, both before classes start and throughout the fall term.”

Full details of the NIC Orientation 2020 plans can be found at www.nic.bc.ca.

