NIC expands Heath Care Assistant course offerings

Blended delivery lets students do courses online, but attend labs at St. Joe's in Comox

Health Care Assistant students practise skills in the lab at St. Joe’s in Comox. Photo submitted

Students interested in entering the health care field will have increased access to education this fall, thanks to a new evening/weekend offering at North Island College (NIC)’s St. Joe’s location in Comox.

The Health Care Assistant program prepares students to work as frontline care providers in a variety of settings, including adult day programs, group homes, community care, residential care and hospitals.

The evening/weekend option is being offered in addition to NIC’s other fall Health Care Assistant offerings in Campbell River, Comox Valley and Port Alberni.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this evening and weekend program for students who may want to get into the field, but who have other commitments to juggle,” said Kathleen Haggith, dean, health and human services. “We’ve offered this option several times and it’s been very popular with students.”

The program is also accessible to more students throughout the region, thanks to the move to blended delivery.

“Students will take their theory and classroom learning online and then come to NIC at St. Joe’s for their work in the simulation labs,” said Haggith.

The Health Care Assistant evening/weekend program begins Oct 31. Visit https://www.nic.bc.ca/programs/ for more information.

