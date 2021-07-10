NIC carpentry students help build campus pathway

Students from North Island College’s carpentry foundations program in Campbell River helped build a concrete pathway on campus with the help of instructor Erik Hardin (second from right). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Students with North Island College (NIC)’s carpentry foundations program in Campbell River have made a lasting impact, after having worked together to build a concrete walkway on campus.

Rather than working on a mock project, the students worked together to build a lasting piece of infrastructure, explained NIC instructor Eric Hardin.

“This was something that we would not have to tear apart and have to put away — it was something that was permanent,” said Hardin.

The students built all the framing and forms, laid out all the formwork and helped direct the excavator while it was on site. Through this work, they gained hours for their first-year apprentinceship.

The group was able to work under pressure, said Hardin.

“We were running a little bit out of time near the end — so it was getting to be pretty stiff and they did a great job,” he said.

Campbell River Mirror