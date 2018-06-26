Photo by Sydney Morton

NHL all-stars look to hit a home-run for charity in Kelowna this weekend

HOMEBASE slo-pitch tournament raises funds for JoeAnna's house

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The HOMEBASE slo-pitch fundraiser will feature NHL all-stars this weekend.

Former Rockets players, Josh Gorges, Blake Comeau and Luke Shenn will put their star-power behind charity tournament along with a roster of hockey heavy weights.

Related: NHL players and friends raise funds for JoeAnna’s House

Proceeds from the tournament, will be in support of the KGH Foundation’s campaign to build JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families of patients travelling to Kelowna General Hospital for advanced medical care.

“We are very competitive, and we do want to win for bragging rights,” Gorges said. “This is our home, this city and community has given us so much. We are very fortunate in what we do that we are able to give back in any way we can.”

The competition was already heating up during the press conference today with an announcement that with every strike-out players will need to donate $200 to JoeAnna’s House.

“Hopefully we don’t have any strike outs but if we do it’s a good way to raise a little bit more money of the charity,” Comeau said.

Related: Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

The charity slo-pitch all-star game begins on Friday, June 29 at Kings Stadium, and will continue Saturday at Mission Sports Field.

For a full schedule of events please visit www.kghfoundation.com/homebase/homebase-event-information/

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Totem pole, doors unveiled in historic collaboration between Nuxalk Nation and BC Parks
Next story
Alberni airport one step closer to published GPS approach

Just Posted

RCMP report: crime is up in Castlegar

 

Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

  • 21 hours ago

 

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

  • 21 hours ago

 

Cumberland approves hosting overdose prevention training session

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read