Next step for Duck Pond park: thoroughly assess the site

Lake Cowichan's Kin Clubs, working with works superintendant Kam So, will look the site over

Matt Piechnik of Lake Cowichan Kinsmen makes a point while he and his group discuss with Lake Cowichan town council some possible changes to Duck Pond park. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

With Matt Piechnik leading and other Kinsmen out in support, Lake Cowichan’s Kin groups approached council with suggestions about improving the Duck Pond Park.

They’ve been fundraising, planning and working on the park for some time but now they want to find out what exactly they can do, and where they can do it, Piechnik said.

So, after an extensive look at a map of the park, councillors and Kinsmen decided jointly that the next step should be a site evaluation.

Under discussion by the Kin Clubs in Lake Cowichan is putting in a fairly large playground structure, which would be handicapped friendly and even wheelchair accessible. They have a certain amount of money already and are looking at applying for some grants as well, they told council.

At issue are a number of things: possible removal of a couple of trees and some concrete, finding out where the setbacks are, what can be done about drainage — long a problem at the low-lying park where the river level can come right up to the picnic tables in winter — and what to do about the pathway to the old footbridge that is no longer there.

The clubs will work with works superintendent Kam So to discover exactly how much space there is to work on, and what might be done with it.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter