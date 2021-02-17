Newsie and Bonhomme’s special appearance

On Feb. 16, the Canadian Parents for French (CPF) PAC gave winter festivities a refreshing twist due to COVID-19 restrictions. The PAC arranged for the Burns Lake Fire department's fire truck to bring Winter Carnival's Bonhomme de Neige and Newsie, the Lakes District News mascot, to William Konkin Elementary School (WKE) to kick off the Winter Carnival.

The duo went around knocking on windows around the school, getting silly with kids who stood against the windows and waved from inside the school.

Burns Lake Lakes District News