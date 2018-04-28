News in 60: How many stories can we tell in a minute?

How many news stories can these reporters get through in 60 seconds?
Well, turns out it’s eight. Check out links to the stories mentioned below, and check back next week to see if we can beat our score.
- Abbotsford-Mission economy to grow at second-fastest rate in Canada
- Gerda Peachey to run for mayor’s seat
- Assessment jumps will leave many townhouse and apartment owners facing higher tax bills
- ‘She loved deeply. She cared.’ — Woman who died outside in Abbotsford remembered fondly
- VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush
- Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire
- Fired cop says mental illness led to fraud charges, suing police department
