News briefs: Warnings from district as Fraser River peaks

District warnings as Fraser River peaks

As rainfall again pushes Fraser River levels up, Hope officials are warning people to stay clear of the rushing waters and are keeping trails and a local road closed.

Wardle Street, which saw water seeping over the pavement Monday, remains closed as are the Rotary Trails. “Those that live in the usual low lying areas of Wardle, Landstrom, Bristol Island, Haig Station and Tom Berry Road should be diligent and aware of the potential for further high water and seepage,” the district warned.

Several communities along the upper and lower Fraser River escaped flooding during the expected peak of the spring freshet in early June. Yet the Fraser has been surging several times since then as weather systems affect the upper Fraser watershed. The B.C. River Forecast Centre stated peak freshet was expected Monday, July 6.

On Monday, the gauge which measures the height and speed of the Fraser near Hope recorded a height of 9.2 metres and a flow of 10,800 cubic metres per second.

Hope Community Services offers canning workshop

For three weeks in July, Hope Community Services are offering a food preserves and canning workshop to anyone in the community who is interested. The workshops, on July 10, 17 and 24, will show people how to make salsa, jams and pickles as well as how to dehydrate fruit and herbs.

“We supply the jars and some of the basic ingredients and you bring your excess produce and enthusiasm,” a notice about the workshop stated. To reserve a spot – only eight people per sesson due to physical distancing, childcare may be provided on site – email Kim Paolini at kpaolini@hopecommunityservices.com.

Gridlock as Canada Day weekend travellers head home

As Canada Day weekend travellers headed home Sunday, many of whom have not left their communities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic backed up on several Hope highways.

According to local reports, traffic was at a standstill around 6 p.m. along Water Avenue to the Highway 7 junction, as well as along Old Hope Princeton Way towards Highway 1. Delays were also reported westbound along Highway 1 near Bridal Falls.

– Compiled by Emelie Peacock

