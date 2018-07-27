News Briefs: July 26

Fire causes traffic disruptions on Highway 1 near Spences Bridge

A forest fire burning five kilometres east of Spences Bridge has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic in both directions. DriveBC warned of delays and a potential for the road to close at any time due to the fire. The fire is 85 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service. For road condition updates, see drivebc.ca.

Somewhere Else Cafe reopens

After six months with shuttered doors, the Somewhere Else Cafe along Highway 1 in Dogwood Valley is now open again. The restaurant closed for renovations after a Jan. 22 accident in which a pickup truck drove through the front window of the cafe. Luckily no patrons or staff were injured, and owner Gail Marlatt said at the time that the cafe would reopen within weeks. On July 19, with the cafe reopened, the daily special was a sweet Virginia clubhouse sandwich with ham, lettuce, mustard and a deviled egg.

Firefighters needed in the Canyon

The Fraser Valley Regional District is putting a call out for volunteer firefighters in Boston Bar, North Bend and Yale. The need for firefighters extends beyond these communities, with the FVRD also calling for recruits to the Chilliwack River Valley, Columbia Valley, Hemlock Valley, North Fraser and Popkum Valley. Applications, found on fvrd.ca, are accepted year round.

Community forest organization

has best year yet

The Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest (CLCCF) announced it will disburse $100,000 to each of the three partner organizations in the venture: the District of Hope, Yale First Nation and the Fraser Valley Regional District. Started in 2011, the forest is a joint venture between the three organizations, where together they manage timber and other values in the forest area. Eleven people were employed with the CLCCF in 2017. The year also saw community initiatives, including the building of Marten nesting boxes by Hope high schoolers and the planting of 127,680 seedlings.

Silver Creek playground fully fundraised

Just over a month ago, years worth of planning, fundraising and advocating for a playground upgrade at Silver Creek Elementary School finally bore fruit. The Silver Creek parent advisory council president Diana Gilbert announced to the students at a year-end assembly at the end of June that the playground would be going ahead. A thermometer measuring donations has been steadily rising, with a donation of $180 from a student entrepreneur show pushing the total over the $115,000 goal.

Two Hope school libraries adopted