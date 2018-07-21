New zipline breaks in Langley City park

The new zipline at Brydon park in Langley City has had to be closed because of a broken railing.

Brydon Park Zipline is broken due to a supplier irregularity. The zipline will be replaced by the end of the summer. Sorry for the inconvenience, #LangleyCity staff. pic.twitter.com/8GjCPnoioJ — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) July 20, 2018

An online announcement said “Brydon Park Zipline is broken due to a supplier irregularity. The zipline will be replaced by the end of the summer. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The park is located at the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street.

The zipline was recently installed as part of a city-wide program of community park upgrades.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A new way to play in Langley City

READ MORE: Speed bumps coming to Brydon Park

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter