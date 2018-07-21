New zipline breaks in Langley City park

Brydon zipline will remain closed till end of summer

The new zipline at Brydon park in Langley City has had to be closed because of a broken railing.

An online announcement said “Brydon Park Zipline is broken due to a supplier irregularity. The zipline will be replaced by the end of the summer. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The park is located at the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street.

The zipline was recently installed as part of a city-wide program of community park upgrades.

