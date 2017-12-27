New Years Eve to rock in Cawston

Lu Lu and the Lazy Boys and The Wild Organic Humans are playing New Years Eve

SubmittedLu Lu and the Lazy Boys and The Wild Organic Humans are putting on a New Years party you don’t want to miss. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The Cawston Hall is the place to be this New Years Eve.

Two of the area’s favourite rock and roll bands will take the stage at the hall to say farewell to 2017 and ring in the New Year.

Lu Lu and the Lazy Boys and the Wild Organic Humans are set to play their first gig together in quite some time.

“We’ve definitely played the same shows over the years but it’s been awhile. We did a fundraiser for the South Similkameen Arts Society about five years ago. That was in early Organic Humans days and it was Elam and Maggie, no band,” Stef Laramie, lead singer for Lu Lu and the Lazy Boys said. “We did a party at Harkers in Cawston. Dan and I as Ktown played the Cawston Hall Fever Ball about three years ago and so did the Wild Organic Humans.”

Maggie Macdonald, lead singer for the Wild Organic Humans said the groups have always wanted to put something on together and New Years seemed like the perfect time.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about and talking about and we’re finally doing it,” she said. “It’s nice that the bands around here really support each other. All the bands in the community collaborate and you often see us leaving one set to run out to catch the band that’s playing later.”

Both bands can often been seen at local haunts including the Wrong Turn Tavern, the Legion and more.

They’ve both cultivated quite the following.

“People love live music. We really have such great community support here. All the bands do,” Laramie said.

Laramie said she’s only played one other New Years party and that was several years ago in Coalmont when the hotel was still operating.

“Dan and I only played one New years. It was the first winter as the Cornerturtles. We got locked in the hotel after. I twas pretty cold but it was a nice adventure,” she said.

Macdonald said the Wild Organic Humans have played New Years eve at a local restaurant for the past several years.

“This year we decided to take it over. We’ve put on a few shows. The mother’s day show, the halloween dance. People love them and they’re always asking when are we going to do the next one and we just decided let’s do it New Years Eve,” she said.

Tickets for the dance are $15 in advance and can be bought at Pharmasave or the Cawston Marketplace or $20 at the door.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. show starts with Lu Lu and the Lazy Boys at 8 p.m.

Door prizes will be available throughout the night and beer, wine and cider will be for sale at the bar. There will also be appetizers and food during the evening.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and I think it’s really important to have a day where everyone can get together. Come out dance, have fun, listen to great music.”