New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill

Pitt Meadows firefighters put out a fire at a sawmill on New Year’s Eve.

Crews were called to Halo Sawmill on Fraser Dyke Road just after 9 p.m., according to Pitt Meadows assistant fire chief Brad Perrie.

A watch person called about a fire burning in a wall above a piece of equipment employees had been performing maintenance work earlier Sunday.

Perrie said the watch person had smelled smoke while doing rounds and found the fire burning in the wall.

Firefighters opened a five- by three-metre section of the wall and contained the fire before any major damage was done.

It was a quick response and a good result, Perrie added, thanks in part to good protocol at the mill.

An engine and a ladder truck from Pitt Meadows attended the call. But being New Year’s Eve, Perrie said the response from his paid on-call department was “not great.”

The Maple Ridge fire department, with which Pitt Meadows has a mutual-aid agreement, was called in for assistance, and an engine fom Hall No. 3 attended.

No one was injured in the fire and Perrie doesn’t expect it to affect mill operations.

He got hope about five minutes before midnight, just in time to ring in the New Year.